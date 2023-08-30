Sam Warburton and Andy Goode have named four players to look out for at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Discussing the upcoming tournament with The Independent, former England fly-half Goode named France star Antoine Dupont as the man he is most looking forward to watching.

“He’s an absolute world star, I can’t wait to see his impact at a home World Cup,” he said.

Wales legend Warburton, meanwhile, said he has his eye on fellow Welshman Mason Grady, and also picked out New Zealand duo Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell.

