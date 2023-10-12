Johnny Sexton says Ireland are braced for the “toughest game we’ve ever faced” ahead of a mouthwatering Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris.

The world’s top-ranked nation are seeking an 18th consecutive win on Saturday evening (14 October) to reach the last four of the tournament for the first time.

Captain Sexton has faced the formidable All Blacks many times across his distinguished career, including leading his country to a historic tour success last summer.

“That’s what we’re preparing for: the toughest game we’ve ever faced and we’re trying to put ourselves in the frame of mind that we’re going to be ready for it,” he said.

