Sarina Wiegman reveals tough childhood decision she made to play football with boys

England coach Sarina Wiegman has revealed a tough childhood decision she had to make so she could play football with boys.

Wiegman said she cut her hair short when she was just six so boys would let her play the sport.

Speaking on This Morning on Thursday (9 November), she said: “When I was the age of six I was not allowed to play football because I was a girl and I really loved sports, especially football.

“I had to look like a boy, otherwise I wasn’t allowed to join, so I cut my hair really short and then I could play.”