Sarina Wiegman sees even more growth in England side after signing new contract

Sarina Wiegman has said she believes her England side can grow even further after she signed a new contract on Tuesday, 16 January.

The Dutch coach guided the Lionesses to last year’s World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain in Sydney.

Wiegman was named Fifa’s women’s coach of the year for the fourth time in Monday.

“I see a lot of growth in this team and I think we can go further than that. The world around us is growing and improving quickly too so we need to be on top of our game and I really like these challenges,” Wiegman said.