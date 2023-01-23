Top British free ride skier Warren Smith issues essential advice for the slopes

Warren Smith, one of Britain’s leading professional free skiers, has spoken to the Independent about how those heading to the slopes can stay safe as conditions remain particularly unpredictable.

Warren, who has spent many years teaching recreational skiers, has reiterated how important the preparation is for anyone going skiing. And he added having confidence also makes the difference between those staying safe versus those who end up injured.

Warren is also an ambassador for Helly Hansen and runs the Warren Smith Ski Academy, based in Verbier, Switzerland.

The academy lays out an intuitive six-point plan to help get ‘ski ready’.

