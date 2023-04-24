Spurs sack Stellini as interim head coach after Newcastle thrashing

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked interim head coach Cristian Stellini after a 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle on Sunday (23 April).

In a statement on Monday, club chairman Daniel Levy described the loss as “wholly unacceptable” and declared that the responsibilty was “ultimately” his own.

The 48-year-old had been in charge for less than a month after he stepped into the job on a temporary basis when Antonio Conte was sacked last month.

Ryan Mason has been appointed as his successor temporarily.

