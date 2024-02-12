Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes dismissed any doubters declaring the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs in their victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking in a post-game press conference on Monday, the star quarterback recalled how he'd dreamt of winning the final game of the NFL season since he was a child.

The Chiefs were dubbed underdogs throughout their 2024 NFL playoff run despite their status as defending champions.

"I never feel like we're underdogs. I believe we can win any game that we play in. But we have to continue to prove that every single year," Mahomes said.