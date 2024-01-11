Sven-Goran Eriksson vows to 'appreciate every day' after terminal cancer diagnosis

Former England football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has vowed to “appreciate every day” after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 75-year-old revealed today (11 January) that he has pancreatic cancer and fears he only has one year left to live or at “worst a little less”.

Eriksson spoke of how he went to the hospital following five “small strokes”, only to be told by doctors he would recover from them, but that he had inoperable cancer.

Speaking to BBC World Service’s Sporting Witness, he said: “When you get a message like that I think you appreciate every day and you’re happy when you wake up in the morning and you feel okay. So that’s what I’m doing.”