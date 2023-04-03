Wimbledon drops ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Wimbledon has lifted a ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing at this summer’s championships, with the All England Club admitting it has been forced into an “incredibly difficult decision”.

Players from the two countries will be asked to sign declarations of neutrality and have been told they must not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine if they are to compete.

The club’s decision sees Wimbledon fall back in line with the rest of the sport, where players from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to compete under neutral flags since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

