Boxer Jake Paul calls Tommy Fury a 'f***ing idiot' in Twitter rant

Boxer Jake Paul called Tommy Fury a “f****ing idiot” and “f***ing stupid” in a Twitter rant on Wednesday evening (22 June), after negotiations apparently stalled in booking a fighting match between the two boxers.

The YouTube star claimed Fury’s changed decision was due to his father not being in attendance at the fight scheduled on 6 August 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tommy Fury has since replied via his Twitter account writing “the fight is on, I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas”.

