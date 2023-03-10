Footage has emerged of the moment Bruce Buffer told a UFC fighter not to mention pay in his post-fight interview.

The exchange happened back in 2019, after Damir Hadzovic’s TKO win against Marco Polo Reyes at UFC Fight Night 145.

In the video, Hadzovic appears to tell Buffer: “They don’t pay us enough to do this s***.”

“I know, I know, but if you keep fighting like this you will [get paid more],” the announcer replies, before quickly adding: “Just don’t say that in your interview.”

