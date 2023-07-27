World Cup: Wiegman willing to ‘make changes’ as Lionesses prepare for Denmark clash

Sarina Wiegman has revealed that she is willing to “make changes” as the Lionesses prepare to face Denmark at the Women’s World Cup on Friday, 28 July.

The England boss stuck with the same starting XI for every match of the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, but the retirements and injuries have left her current squad looking quite different.

“I want to make changes. What we do is approach every game, and then when we get ready for that game we see who is fit and available, and then we make decisions to what we need to start with,” Wiegman said.