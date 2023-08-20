Sarina Wiegman has spoken out following the devastating Lionesses loss to Spain at the Women's World Cup final, but insists the team can be 'very proud'.

Speaking with BBC Sport after the game, she said: "Of course it feels really bad now...you go to the final, you give everything, you want to win the final.

"What we have done, how we have shown ourselves....I think we can be very proud of ourselves."

Wiegman's management has led the Lionesses to their first ever World Cup final.