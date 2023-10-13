WWE icons The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels reunite backstage at NXT

WWE icons The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had a reunion backstage at NXT this week.

Hall of Famer Undertaker made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night’s show (10 October), where he was seen riding to the ring on his famous motorcycle before he chokeslammed Bron Breakker.

Footage shared by WWE shows him and Michaels greeting each other backstage ahead of NXT, sharing a handshake and a hug.

Undertaker also joked that he had his wrestling gear with him, but was told he “ain’t gonna need it”.