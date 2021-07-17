Olympics: Dozens march Tokyo streets in protest of the Games

Dozens of protestors marched in the streets of Tokyo on Friday morning to demonstrate against the upcoming Olympic Games.

Already delayed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be held with virtually no spectators after Japan’s capital was put back into a state of emergency, banning all locals from attending the Games.

Just one week ahead of the opening ceremony, demonstrators took to the streets of Tokyo to share their message, with many holding signs that read “cancel the Tokyo Olympics.”