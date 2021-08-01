Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas soared out to 15.67 metres on August 1 to smash the world record with her final attempt, as she became the first woman Olympic champion in her country’s history.

A charismatic presence throughout, Rojas began with a brilliant jump of 15.41m that took her 2cm beyond the Olympic record set by Cameroon’s Francoise Mbango in 2008 in Beijing.

But the world best mark of 15.50m, set by Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets in 1995, was the main target in her sights.