Great Britain’s Max Whitlock has described the “surreal moment” of winning Olympic gold for the third time.

The Team GB gymnast successfully defended his Olympic pommel horse title in Tokyo, finishing first in the men’s final on Sunday.

Speaking after the event, Whitlock discussed the “massive pressure” he felt at the Games this year, which made him more nervous than he’s ever been before.

“It’s been a bit of a surreal moment and a crazy journey to get to this point. To go and do that, I feel like the pressure was massively, massively on this time,” he said.