Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will compete at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, just days after winning Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, posting that he has “booked his flights for Tokyo” to join Team Serbia at The Games.

“I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the brightest medals in the Olympic arenas. For me, the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation," the tennis world No.1 said.