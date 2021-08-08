Watch live view of Japan's National Stadium as the Olympics close

The Tokyo Olympics is officially drawing to a close after 16 incredible days of competition.

Sunday evening marks the closing ceremony, which is taking place inside Japan's National Stadium.

The theme for the event is "Worlds We Share" and despite being a unique affair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is likely to include the traditional Parade of Flags and the Parade of Athletes.

It's also expected that Japan will hand over the Olympic flag to France during the closing ceremony, marking the transition between Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.