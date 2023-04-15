Car theft thwarted after man fends off four suspects in driveway

A Ring doorbell camera has captured the moment a man fought four suspects in an attempted car theft in Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

Footage shows one of the suspects entering a red vehicle shortly before the owner confronts him and is wrestled to the ground.

The vehicle’s owner, who is unnamed by police, suffered minor injuries which were treated at a nearby hospital, according to reporting from NBC Connecticut.

Rocky Hill Police Department have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

