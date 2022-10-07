Adorable cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian zoo in Virginia

A pair of adorable cheetah cubs were born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia.

First-time mother Amani gave birth to the litter overnight on Monday (October 3), and the zoo says the two babies are “strong, active, vocalising and nursing well.”

Footage shows Amani bonding with her two cubs, who will undergo a health check once they have spent a sufficient amount of uninterrupted time together.

NZCBI is part of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition aiming to create and maintain a sustainable North American cheetah population.

