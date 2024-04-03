‘Never seen anything like it’: Severe thunderstorms lash northern Georgia

Thunderstorms lashed at the south-east of the United States, bringing strong winds, flash flooding, and even tornados during the night.

In one video filmed in Georgia, the person filming can be heard saying "I've never seen s*** like that in my life."

The footage shows wind and rain battering streets in the night, with residents saying they need to find shelter.

A tornado watch was issued until 3am today (April 3) for the state.

Georgia and numerous other states were also without power as 250,000 homes were plunged into darkness across the south-east.