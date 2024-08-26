Independent TV
Showing now | US News
00:27
Tropical Storm Hone turns Hawaiian waterfall from trickle to torrent
In a video posted on TikTok, the normally serene Hawaiian waterfall, Rainbow Falls, is transformed into a raging wall of water by Hurricane Hone.
The 80 foot (24 metre) waterfall near Hilo on Hawaii’s Big Island is usually only made up of a small stream of water. On sunny mornings, rainbows can be seen in mist thrown up by the waterfall.
In the footage, only a torrential downpour of muddy water can be seen, blanketed by heavy rain clouds.
Hurricane Hone whipped through the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, 25 August, resulting in more than a foot of rainfall in some areas. Nearly 10,000 people lost power across Hawaii.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:24
David Beckham leads tributes to England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
00:45
Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze at tower block in Blackwall
00:43
Police officer wrangles hissing alligator with bare hands
00:24
Mother of zombie knife stabbing victim sends message to government
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:50
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death
00:55
Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first conference as England manager
01:43
Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:20
Lizzo stands in pouring rain as she announces ‘gap year’
00:32
Antiques Roadshow guests shocked at value of medal awarded to pigeon
00:50
The Traitors’ Diane declares ‘you only live once’ before stage debut
00:23
Maya Jama joins Notting Hill Carnival crowds in London
00:49
Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes
01:29
Sharon Osborne’s video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item
00:52