In a video posted on TikTok, the normally serene Hawaiian waterfall, Rainbow Falls, is transformed into a raging wall of water by Hurricane Hone.

The 80 foot (24 metre) waterfall near Hilo on Hawaii’s Big Island is usually only made up of a small stream of water. On sunny mornings, rainbows can be seen in mist thrown up by the waterfall.

In the footage, only a torrential downpour of muddy water can be seen, blanketed by heavy rain clouds.

Hurricane Hone whipped through the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, 25 August, resulting in more than a foot of rainfall in some areas. Nearly 10,000 people lost power across Hawaii.