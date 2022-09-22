Jamie Raskin shuts down GOP ‘obsession’ with debunked January 6 conspiracy theory

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin called out his Republican colleague for asking about a debunked conspiracy theory regarding a January 6 witness.

During a House Judiciary Committee meeting, Thomas Massie asked Mr Raskin about Ray Epps, a man who was alleged by some to be an agent provocateur who ordered an attack on a police officer at the US capitol, acting on government orders.

In response to the mention of Mr Epps, Mr Raskin exclaimed that they should leave the “poor schmuck” alone, and stop trying to make him into something “bigger than he is.”

Sign up for our newsletters.