New Jan 6 footage shows Speaker Pelosi's response as Capitol riot unfolded

The Jan 6 panel has reveal new video of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer huddling with members congress calling for help as the Capitol riot unfolded.

Ms Pelosi was on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam trying to secure the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops.

“They said somebody was shot. It’s just horrendus. And all at the instigation of the president of the United States”, the Speaker was recorded saying.

