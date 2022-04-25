Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House

Watch live as the White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing as the USSenate returns today (25 April) after the Easter recess.

US President Joe Biden is hoping to finalise an agreement to provide more financial aid to Ukraine, push for $10bn in coronavirus pandemic aid, and revive his “Build Back Better” social spending package.

The president has also announced that the Department of Veterans’ Affairs is issuing a rule that would propose expanding health benefits to veterans with nine rare respiratory cancers.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.