Joe Biden gives fiery speech renewing call for assault weapons ban

Joe Biden renewed his call for a ban on assault weapons in a fiery speech on Tuesday, 30 August.

The president reiterated his bid for Congress to pass an updated version of the 1994 anti-crime legislation he authored as a senator, banning military-style semiautomatic rifles.

Referring to Uvalde, Biden said: “You know what some of the parents had to do? Supply DNA. Supply DNA, because the AR-15 just rips the body apart. Could not identify, could not identify the body.”

“For god’s sake, what’s the rationale for these weapons outside of a war zone?” Biden said.

Sign up to our newsletters.