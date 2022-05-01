Watch live as Joe Biden attends funeral of former VP Mondale in Minneapolis

Watch live as Joe Biden gathers with other dignitaries in Minneapolis to remember former Vice President Walter Mondale.

The memorial service, which was delayed by Mondale’s family for a year due to the pandemic, takes place on Sunday and it will see presidential historian Jon Meacham delivering the keynote eulogy.

Mondale died in April 2021 at age 93.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s attendance to the memorial was motivated by “an important personal relationship” with Mondale.