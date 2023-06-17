Watch live: Joe Biden kicks of re-election campaign in Pennsylvania with union rally

Joe Biden is on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania today (17 June) as he holds a rally to win over union members, ahead of his attempt at re-election in 2024.

The AFL-CIO includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers, and has already endorsed Biden, as well as vice president Kamala Harris.

Biden won 57 per cent of union households nationwide in 2020 compared with 40 per cent for Trump, and polls suggest their support for him has only grown over the last three years.

"It's a different electorate this time around," says Ryan Boyer, who heads up Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, which represents 50 unions.

"There is not one labor leader worth their salt in Philadelphia that hasn't recognised just how much President Biden has supported men and women in labor. It's much different."

At the 2024 election, Biden could face-off against the likes of Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.