Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard continues in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Hollywood actor is suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

On Thursday (14 April), witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online.

Instead, video evidence from Dr David Kipper, who treated the actor for addiction, was played.

