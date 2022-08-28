Kinzinger condemns ‘disgusting’ GOP defence of Trump after raid

Republican US Rep Adam Kinzinger has slammed members of his party for their 'disgusting' defence of Donald Trump following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails", he said.

“This is disgusting, in my mind. No president should act this way, obviously.”

He also suggested the committee will continue to probe for answers about missing US Secret Service text messages.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.