The Supreme Court has thrown a “wrecking ball” at abortion rights following Roe v Wade, Nancy Pelosi said outside the Capitol on Friday 15 July.

Ms Pelosi, the house speaker, joined Representatives Judy Chu, Lizzie Fletcher and Marilyn Strickland on the steps of the government building to campaign for support for the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act.

The House will vote on both bills on Friday, which would codify abortion rights and ban states from punishing those who travel cross-state to access abortion respectively.

