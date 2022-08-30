Burglar uses crucifix to break into Catholic school

Police in California have released CCTV footage of a burglar using a crucifix to break into a Catholic school on 19 August.

Bell Gardens Police Department said they were sharing the video in a bid to help identify the suspect, who they believe was also involved in two prior burglaries at St Gertrude School.

One of the robberies saw over $4,800 (£4,115) in cash stolen from students, who were planning on using the money for a field trip.

