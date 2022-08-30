Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | US News

Burglar uses crucifix to break into Catholic school

01:33

Mary-Kate Findon | 1661890054

Burglar uses crucifix to break into Catholic school

Police in California have released CCTV footage of a burglar using a crucifix to break into a Catholic school on 19 August.

Bell Gardens Police Department said they were sharing the video in a bid to help identify the suspect, who they believe was also involved in two prior burglaries at St Gertrude School.

One of the robberies saw over $4,800 (£4,115) in cash stolen from students, who were planning on using the money for a field trip.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Up next

01:45

Houston police explain how shooter ambushed and killed three people

01:59

Louisiana woman speaks out after being denied abortion for baby with no skull

01:24

Texas woman launches vile racist attack in carpark

00:46

Biden says survival of the planet 'is on the ballot' this year

Editor's Picks

02:46

MTV VMAs: Best moments from the 2022 awards

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

01:17

Coming soon – The Missing: The Ukrainians Abducted in Putin’s War

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

More Editor's Picks

00:42

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder: Police ask for information after two suspects released on bail

00:54

London mayor Sadiq Khan says cost-of-living crisis is affecting Notting Hill Carnival

00:52

Leeds Festival: Police investigate teenager’s death ahead of closing show

01:45

Houston police explain how shooter ambushed and killed three people

News

01:18

Boris Johnson urges UK public to keep sense of ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead

01:33

Burglar uses crucifix to break into Catholic school

00:47

Simon Coveney says Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before restricting Russian tourists

01:00

Violent clashes in Iraq after influential cleric’s resignation from politics

More News

02:14

Man fatally stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch

01:48

‘Flying car’ with £145,000 price tag approved by US aviation regulator

01:21

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out a ‘comeback’ as prime minster

01:06

Two teenage boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Northern Ireland

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

More On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:30

Bournemouth confirm Scott Parker sacking after 9-0 defeat to Liverpool

01:46

Spurs need at least two transfer windows to ‘really complete’, Antonio Conte says

00:30

Steve Cooper criticises Richarlison, says he ‘wouldn’t accept’ his players showboating

01:08

Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton ‘really sorry’ to team after collision with Fernando Alonso

More Sport

01:09

Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest with showboating, Conte insists

00:16

La Liga: Jules Kounde ‘very happy’ after making Barcelona debut in Valladolid win

01:22

Belgian GP: Ferrari’s Antonio Giovinazzi gives tour of iconic track

01:59

Man City v Crystal Palace: Pep Guardiola explains strategy ahead of match

Climate

00:27

Moment sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beach to close for swimming

01:24

Droughts across Europe drain water levels revealing pieces of history

00:43

Destruction caused in Italy’s Tuscany region following deadly storms

01:10

Lake Garda water levels lowest in 15 years amid record drought

More Climate

00:28

London flooding: Man brushes away water as heavy rain hits King’s Cross

00:45

Floodwater pools in south Wales as motorists struggle to navigate roads

01:28

Flash floods and downpours hit Devon and Cornwall as heatwave breaks

00:44

Waterspout appears over sea as storms hit Cornwall coast

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

01:47

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

More Premier League

02:16

Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool

01:23

Manchester United fans protest Glazer family ownership before Liverpool game

01:37

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta speaks after 3-0 win at Bournemouth

01:20

Liverpool v Man Utd: Latest statistics ahead of the forthcoming clash

Culture

00:34

Louis Theroux’s ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ rap added to Fortnite

01:30

Harry Potter author JK Rowling says social media is ‘gift’ for online trolls

00:54

Harry Styles laughs as chicken nuggets thrown on stage during New York show

00:40

Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh season

More Culture

00:27

Reading and Leeds: Footage appears to show tents on fire at festival

00:21

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria actress dances at mother’s cowboy-themed birthday party

01:12

Ridley: Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar sings in new ITV drama

00:58

VMAs 2022: Lizzo calls out ‘b******’ in the press during winners speech

Binge or Bin

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

03:33

The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

03:02

Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

02:54

Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

More Millennial Love

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

01:56

Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better

01:08

Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

00:54

Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman

Lifestyle

01:09

Self-professed ‘movie buff’ shows off mini cross-stitch film posters

00:27

KSI comes face-to-face with his Madame Tussauds wax figure

01:14

First medic at the scene of Diana’s fatal crash ‘didn’t recognise’ her

01:23

Happy Feet: Penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear at San Diego Zoo

More Lifestyle

01:42

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis claims Air Canada kicked him out of first class

01:49

Prince Harry told Meghan Markle he ‘lost’ his father in split from royal family

02:19

‘Hero’ dog alerts owner after companion falls into hot tub and almost drowns

00:24

Christine McGuiness reassures fans she is wearing bikini bottoms in Instagram clip

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in