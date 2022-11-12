Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters has blamed Mitch McConnell for his defeat in Arizona and accused him of “malice or gross incompetence.”

Mr Masters made the comments in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

“I will leave it to the viewer to decide whether it is just malice or whether it is gross incompetence,” replied Mr Masters.

The GOP candidate lost to incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in a race called by the Associated Press on Friday (11 November).

Democrats now have 49 Senate seats, one short of a majority.

