Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon splashes back down to earth after 177 days

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon made a splash as astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of the night.

NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer, were all involved in the mission at the International Space Station, which lasted six months, and covered 75,060,792 miles.

They conducted experiments, and upheld station maintenance.

“This mission is just one more example that we are truly in the golden era of commercial spaceflight,” says NASA administrator, Bill Nelson.

