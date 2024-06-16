Lawrence O’Donnell roasts Ted Cruz for supporting Trump in live broadcast

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell wasted no time poking fun at Ted Cruz and Donald Trump during a live broadcast, just hours after a GOP meeting.

Cruz and Trump had previously been rivals, but now the Texas senator is backing the former president to be re-elected.

“He kept clapping after Donald Trump left the room after the door was closed,” O’Donnell told viewers. “Did he think Donald Trump could see through the door?”

Noting the pair’s previous spats, he added that Cruz was: “endorsing the presidential candidate who attacked and lied about his father and attacked and lied about his wife.”