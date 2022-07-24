Donald Trump says if he didn't run for office the 'persecution would stop'

Donald Trump has admitted that 'persecution' towards him would stop if he announced he wasn't going to run for office.

The former president spoke to students at a Turning Point America conference, when he seemed defiant that he has another shot in power.

“If I announced that I was not going to run for office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," he said. "That’s what they want me to do. But you know what? There’s no chance I do that.”

He's yet to formally announce a bid.

