Resurfaced 2018 clip shows Tyre Nichols interviewed on long DMV wait times

A resurfaced clip from 2018 sees Tyre Nichols being interviewed about the long DMV wait times in Sacramento, California.

In the footage posted by Bryan Anderson, Nichols had been waiting outside for over six hours in 98-degree heat, but still appeared calm about the situation.

“The experience has been a very long wait, it’s been very agonising”, Nichols can be heard saying, describing the process.

It comes after videos were released of the 29-year-old being beaten by police officers on 7 January. He later died from his injuries.

