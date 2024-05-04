Arrested UCLA student insists protests were ‘peaceful’ and Biden is to blame

A UCLA student arrested for involvement in the pro-Palestine protests insists that things remained ‘peaceful’, and Joe Biden should take some blame for them going ahead.

Aidan Doyle, 21, was arrested on Thursday, and spent six hours in a holding cell.

Speaking of the graffiti damage done to buildings, Doyle told Sky News: “In my opinion, it’s an amazing alternative to actual violence, which is what we’ve suffered.”

“President Biden needs to take some introspection and realise that maybe the reason some of these protests are happening is partially due to him.”