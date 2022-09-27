Rescue crews save Arizona family stranded on car’s roof surrounded by floodwater

Officials in Arizona have released footage showing the dramatic rescue of a stranded family from the roof of a car surrounded by floodwater.

The family of six, including several children, became trapped when their car got stuck in a flooded wash in Pinal County on 21 September.

Thankfully, all six people were airlifted to safety from the fast-moving water by rescue crews.

Footage, released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, shows the moment the family were saved.

