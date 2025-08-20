Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Watch live: Sweden’s historic 600-tonne Kiruna Church moves to new home

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 20 August 2025 10:41 BST
Comments

Watch live as an entire church in Sweden continues its move to its new home on Wednesday, 20 August.

Kiruna Church is being relocated to save it from ground subsidence and the expansion of the world's largest underground iron ore mine.

The move, which began on Tuesday, is part of a 30-year project to relocate thousands of people and buildings from the city in the country's far north.

Footage shows the 600-tonne, 113-year-old church slowly moving down a road after it was lifted from its foundations and onto a specially built trailer.

Mine operator LKAB has spent the last year widening the road for the journey.

The red-painted church, one of Sweden's largest wooden structures and often voted its most beautiful, will travel 5km (3 miles) to a brand-new Kiruna city centre at a speed of 500 metres per hour.

People have lined the streets to watch the structure slowly move towards its new home.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in