Drivers were forced to dodge boulders on a California freeway after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the area.

Footage recorded from inside one vehicle shows traffic navigating past the fallen rocks, while other divers are seen trying to clear the road.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened four miles west-southwest of Walker, California, and was followed by a dozen aftershocks.

The state’s office of emergency services tweeted to confirm there were “no preliminary reports of damage or injuries” but admitted it was a “rapidly evolving situation.”