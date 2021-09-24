Hundreds of young people have marched through Glasgow on a climate change protest demanding urgent action to avoid an “utter apocalypse”.

The large crowd of demonstrators gathered in Kelvingrove Park on Friday morning and made their way through the city to their final destination of George Square.

Many youths brought banners and flags with messages urging change, while those leading the march used megaphones to share their message.

Protesters around the world marked the return of regular climate strikes made famous by Greta Thunberg, under the banner name “Fridays for Future”.