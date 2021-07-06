Recreational divers in Australia are being urged by scientists to collect and eat sea urchins, whose population has soared in recent decades.

Coastal ecosystems are under attack by the native creatures, which destroy biodiversity-sustaining kelp.

Marine ecologist Dr Paul Carnell is seen collecting sea urchins at Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay and spreading them on his toast.

“We can eat it and help solve an environmental problem at the same time,” he tells AP.

In Japanese culture, sea urchin roe - or “uni” - is a staple food, though Australians might need some more encouragement to put them on a plate.