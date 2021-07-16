Tim and Dee McCarley narrowly escaped a wildfire ripping towards their house in a rural Oregon community after authorities told them to flee or "you’ll die."

The couple told the Associated Press that as they gathered their belongings and their cats, they could hear the roar of the inferno “like a freight train.” As they sped off in their cars, they could see trees exploding into flames in the rearview mirror.

The Bootleg Fire, the largest of dozens of climate-crisis-fuelled blazes burning across the US, has torched an area larger than New York City and threatened 2,000 buildings.