Independent TV

Showing now | Climate

01:30

Sophie Wingate | 1626439434

‘You stay, you’ll die’: Couple tell of harrowing escape from Oregon wildfire

Tim and Dee McCarley narrowly escaped a wildfire ripping towards their house in a rural Oregon community after authorities told them to flee or "you’ll die."

The couple told the Associated Press that as they gathered their belongings and their cats, they could hear the roar of the inferno “like a freight train.” As they sped off in their cars, they could see trees exploding into flames in the rearview mirror.

The Bootleg Fire, the largest of dozens of climate-crisis-fuelled blazes burning across the US, has torched an area larger than New York City and threatened 2,000 buildings.

Up next

00:33

Floods hit Mumbai after heavy monsoon downpour

1626431333

01:48

Mass flamingo deaths at drying Turkey lake filmed by drone

1626429499

00:54

Series of earthquakes cause damage in Taiwan

1626426767

00:49

Floods sweep away cars with people trapped inside in China

1626420111

Editor's Picks

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

00:53

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits network live on air

1626455519

01:21

Bull crashes into house, terrifying workers

1626429839

01:48

Mass flamingo deaths at drying Turkey lake filmed by drone

1626429499

More Editor's Picks

00:23

Tornado spotted forming before causing ‘catastrophic’ destruction to city

1626447172

01:15

Deadly flooding leaves trail of damage in Germany

1626389374

00:28

Prince Charles steps in cow pat at Great Yorkshire Show

1626420702

00:49

Floods sweep away cars with people trapped inside in China

1626420111

More Editor's Picks

01:03

Amazon deforestation hits new June record

1626340741

01:00

Firefighters catch 11-foot python found in Bangkok park

1626365351

00:36

Family rescued from car roof during rapid-moving flood in Arizona

1626347279

00:55

Dozens of goats released in New York park to eat weeds

1626382141

More Editor's Picks

00:57

Footage of Charles and Diana’s wedding restored in new never-before-seen documentary

1626358058

00:34

Schoolboy writes letter to Boris Johnson urging punishment for Marcus Rashford abusers

1626362984

01:34

Shark lunges at boat in incredible real-life 'Jaws' moment

1626250100

00:45

Dog sets house on fire after trying to grab food from counter

1626367511

More Editor's Picks

00:31

Surfers stalked by sharks in dramatic footage filmed from helicopter

1625841115

00:53

Euro 2020: Aerial view of Saka's shot shows loneliness of missing a penalty

1626272567

00:20

Priyanka Chopra appears to snub Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon

1626273375

00:39

Oregon wildfires seen from space in dramatic satellite footage

1626279585

More Editor's Picks

00:58

Shopping mall burns after looting in South Africa

1626254128

00:44

Military planes called in to tackle wildfires ravaging Russia

1626290546

00:29

Fire rages at Iraq Covid hospital in devastating footage

1626207481

01:21

Excavator operator skilfully drives machine off truck in Egypt

1626265396

More Editor's Picks

00:29

Skydiver’s parachute gets tangled 3,500ft above ground

1626189211

01:11

Moment hungry alligator gobbles frog while blocking traffic in Texas flood

1626198670

00:36

Fuel tanker crashes and explodes on Michigan highway

1626169383

00:28

Driver abandons car as heavy floods hit London

1626181018

More Editor's Picks

00:39

London roads underwater after torrential rain causes flooding

1626114210

00:25

Thousands of fish dropped from plane to restock Utah lakes

1626163828

04:16

Vandalised Marcus Rashford mural covered in supportive messages

1626166415

00:41

Boris Johnson dodges question about taking the knee after England players suffer abuse

1626109756

More Editor's Picks

00:30

England players immediately remove medals following Euro 2020 final defeat

1626091139

00:50

River of mud pours down street in India after cloudburst triggers flash flood

1626112789

00:53

Headcam captures stunning wingsuit jump in the Swiss Alps

1626093417

01:29

Euro 2020 final round-up: Italy beat England on penalties at Wembley

1626084454

More Editor's Picks

00:33

‘It’s coming to Rome’: Bonucci taunts England after Italy win Euro 2020

1626090710

00:27

Prince George reacts to England’s defeat at Euro 2020 final

1626075471

00:23

England fans break through security at Wembley without tickets for Euro 2020 final

1626028080

00:18

David Beckham and Tom Cruise fist-bump at Euro 2020 final

1626036143

More Editor's Picks

00:52

Euro 2020 final: Ecstatic England fans celebrate Luke Shaw goal

1626031799

00:26

England fans get into the spirit at London train stations ahead of Euro 2020 final

1626015110

00:37

Baby deer rescued from Russian wildfires

1625866221

00:52

Fountains of fiery lava spew from Mount Etna in breathtaking overnight show

1625850941

More Editor's Picks

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

01:32

Man with microchip implants opens doors with wave of hand

1625850597

00:52

England fans climb on London buses after Euro 2020 semi-final win

1625735158

00:44

Storm Elsa approaches Florida as rescue crews battle the elements in Miami condo search

1625558938

More Editor's Picks

01:26

Boris Johnson confirms 19 July end to face masks and social distancing

1625503600

00:36

Tory MP shouts ‘hallelujah’ as Sajid Javid announces end to social distancing

1625506013

00:50

Moment Kim Leadbeater is sworn in as Labour MP for Batley and Spen

1625501814

01:11

Mark Zuckerberg wakeboards across lake waving US flag

1625483272

More Editor's Picks

01:20

Biden celebrates Independence Day with huge fireworks display

1625475215

02:04

Waiter carries ‘insane’ amount of plates to serve multiple customers at once

1625481146

00:32

‘It’s so beautiful out here': Taikonauts assemble robotic arm in first space walk

1625477923

00:46

Military plane crashes in the Philippines

1625407941

More Editor's Picks

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

01:02

Taal volcano begins erupting in spectacularly violent display

1625338240

01:38

Canadian town engulfed by flames following heatwave

1625326140

01:00

Search continues for people missing after landslides in Japan

1625323051

More Editor's Picks

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

00:37

BBC reporter mistakenly refers to Bill Cosby as ‘Bill Clinton’

1625130119

03:06

Timelapse videos show sheer power of ice-breaking ships moving through Arctic waters

1625059199

00:38

Dramatic moment cliff collapses into Lake Superior

1625035616

More Editor's Picks

01:36

Wimbledon: Eight of the weirdest traditions at The Championships

1624963036

00:55

Fire crews fight huge blaze in Southern California national forest

1624981669

00:59

NBA legend Charles Barkley struggles to turn his phone off on live TV

1624964964

01:59

Huge bush fire breaks out dangerously close to a busy freeway in California

1624904076

More Editor's Picks

01:04

Joe Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran

1624922789

00:45

Driver going wrong way on motorway stopped by police

1624872819

00:48

Rescue dog searches rubble for survivors after Miami building collapse

1624874152

00:27

Extinction Rebellion dump 7 tonnes of manure outside Daily Mail office

1624870379

More Editor's Picks

01:04

Fire engulfs boats at Hong Kong typhoon shelter

1624796598

00:35

Sajid Javid ‘honoured’ to be new Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resignation

1624794973

02:08

Matt Hancock's coronavirus pandemic controversies

1624717611

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

More Editor's Picks

01:59

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna gives heartbreaking statement

1624647353

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

1624451339

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

00:59

China’s wandering wild elephant herd comes dangerously close to humans

1624459496

More Editor's Picks

00:17

Cows stampede through California town after escaping from slaughterhouse

1624438485

00:59

Sheep has massive woolly coat sheared off

1624372054

00:43

Explorers take plunge in sub-zero water to celebrate winter solstice

1624359647

00:42

Cricketer hits a six... and smashes his own car window

1624355038

More Editor's Picks

00:48

'You f***ed up music': T-Pain says Usher comment led to four year depression

1624359492

01:48

US Coast Guard rescues two people from river

1624349393

00:30

Friendly dolphin performs backflips for divers off Bahamas coast

1624275949

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

More Editor's Picks

00:36

US Navy tests warship with megablast in Atlantic

1624262763

00:26

Elephant breaks into Thai kitchen to scrounge for salty snacks

1624274794

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

00:29

Euro 2020: Cheers as Scotland fan slides through puddle in London

1624100275

More Editor's Picks

01:06

Scottish fans react to Euro 2020 draw with England

1624053960

00:42

Vast amounts of litter left in the streets of London while some Scotland fans report for trash duty before kick off

1624043015

00:26

Huge crowd of Scotland fans take over Leicester Square ahead of Euro 2020 match

1624040885

00:24

Fans conga through Leicester Square ahead Euro 2020 match

1624037056

More Editor's Picks

02:19

Who said it: GB News or Fox News?

1624017335

00:31

Snakes on a train: Passenger films slithery reptile on carriage floor

1624016192

00:37

NHS chief laughs and refuses to say if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

1624002567

00:44

Nevada wildfire forces evacuations

1623958086

News

00:23

Watch: Thief throws chili powder in jeweller’s eyes before stealing gold chains

1626460690

00:18

Watch: Bus carrying construction workers in Pakistan falls into a ravine killing at least 13 people

1626462359

00:48

Watch: German army helps clear destruction left by heavy flooding

1626463249

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1626456799

More News

00:53

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits network live on air

1626455519

01:32

York farmer creates Mr Men maze to celebrate series' 50th anniversary

1626453632

02:30

Eiffel Tower finally reopens after record Covid-enforced closure

1626449720

01:38

Chris Whitty’s Covid-19 warning: ‘We could get into trouble again surprisingly fast'

1626449029

More News

00:23

Tornado spotted forming before causing ‘catastrophic’ destruction to city

1626447172

01:20

‘Colourful cosmic fireworks’ showing birth of new suns captured by astronomers

1626441977

01:11

'World’s first' 3D-printed steel footbridge unveiled in Amsterdam

1626438454

00:13

Flooding turns submerged German street into raging torrent

1626435433

More News

01:21

Bull crashes into house, terrifying workers

1626429839

03:50

Germany floods: Death toll rises to 90 with hundreds still missing

1626428656

00:28

Prince Charles steps in cow pat at Great Yorkshire Show

1626420702

00:55

Roof collapse at Florida building forces evacuations

1626423238

More News

00:32

Chinese parents reunited with son who was abducted 24 years ago

1626418197

00:39

'Time to go to the basement': Man observes approaching tornado

1626391753

00:57

Two men found dead at former Versace mansion hotel

1626391171

01:15

Deadly flooding leaves trail of damage in Germany

1626389374

More News

01:03

Blue Origin auction runner up to become youngest person in space

1626371969

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden and Angela Merkel hold press conference in Washington

1626383837

00:19

Young Manchester United fan backs Marcus Rashford after racist abuse

1626388121

01:30

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's attack on jail guard shown in court

1626387085

More News

00:32

Chinese parents reunited with son who was abducted 24 years ago

1626385768

02:27

All the rules that are changing across UK’s four nations as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

1626376311

00:48

Syrians injured during war form inspirational wheelchair basketball team

1626369857

00:58

Wildfires reduce homes to smouldering ruins in Washington state

1626369371

More News

05:13

Cancer survivor to become youngest American ever to go to space

1626369047

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary holds daily briefing

1626368445

02:27

‘Freedom Day': All the Covid rules changing across UK on 19 July

1626368144

00:45

Dog sets house on fire after trying to grab food from counter

1626367511

More News

Live

Watch live as President Biden gives statement as families receive first child tax credit payments

1626366113

00:34

Schoolboy writes letter to Boris Johnson urging punishment for Marcus Rashford abusers

1626362984

00:57

More than five tonnes of cocaine seized in major Colombia drug bust

1626359339

02:31

Vigilantes take to South Africa's streets as rioters overwhelm police

1626357781

More News

00:00

Watch live as Federal Reserve Chairman testifies to Senate committee

1626356967

00:43

Stunning goal from centre circle in Ghana's top flight

1626354555

01:04

Bastille Day returns following one-year Covid hiatus

1626355460

01:18

Government says shoppers ‘expected’ to wear masks after legal requirement ends

1626354557

More News

00:44

Affected Germans compare floods to WWII 'bomb raid'

1626352223

02:33

Texas nurse gives birth in gas station bathroom

1626347848

01:42

South Africa to deploy up to 25,000 troops to curb unrest in country

1626349309

01:50

Massive 8ft shark circles fisherman's boat off Devon coast

1625839417

More News

01:34

Shark lunges at boat in incredible real-life 'Jaws' moment

1626250100

00:00

Watch live as German health minister gives Covid briefing with WHO

1626350906

02:01

Countries on the UK coronavirus ‘red list’

1626346326

00:45

Senate Democrats unveil plan to legalise cannabis across the US

1626343387

More News

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson gives speech on plans to 'level up' UK

1626342361

01:15

Child thrown from burning building during South Africa riots

1626340923

01:55

Police dog attacks Marine Corps veteran not involved in crime

1626305468

00:48

Looting continues in South Africa as crowds take goods from warehouses

1626301950

More News

00:31

Belarus opposition leader reunited with Irish ‘Chernobyl children’ host family

1626296840

00:00

Watch in full as Olivia Rodrigo appears at White House press briefing

1626280450

01:21

Olivia Rodrigo urges 'all communities' to get vaccine in White House statement

1626282686

00:39

Oregon wildfires seen from space in dramatic satellite footage

1626279585

More News

00:30

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at White House to promote Covid vaccine campaign

1626279068

00:35

Photographer rescues woman who fell into sea near Gateway of India

1626275023

01:08

NHS chief executive Simon Stevens receives knighthood from Prince of Wales

1626276034

02:59

Roy Moore tried, and failed, to sue Sacha Baron Cohen over this clip

1626275040

More News

00:36

Tory MP wrongly calls Gareth Southgate England ‘captain’

1626269353

04:04

Taliban claims it has captured key border crossing with Pakistan

1626270331

01:00

Boris Johnson says racist abuse online of footballers will trigger ban from matches

1626265308

01:44

Starmer accuses Tories of 'trying to stoke a culture war' after Euro 2020 racism

1626262824

More News

00:43

Myanmar anti-coup protesters march despite rising Covid cases in the country

1626268140

02:12

Boris Johnson says ‘nobody defends booing’ of England players taking the knee

1626264803

01:21

Excavator operator skilfully drives machine off truck in Egypt

1626265396

00:44

London mural celebrates England team after racist backlash following loss on penalties

1626254468

More News

00:58

Shopping mall burns after looting in South Africa

1626254128

00:28

Rare 2,200-year-old coins unearthed by archaeologists working on HS2

1626253554

00:44

Hundreds of protesters block Semoran Boulevard in US in support of Cuba

1626246621

01:34

Traffic stop video released of Minnesota Rep. John Thompson's alleged racial profiling

1626218862

More News

00:41

US: Supporters of Cuban protest shut down Palmetto Expressway in Miami

1626217128

01:12

Police in South Africa try to control protesters, looters

1626216854

00:29

Fire rages at Iraq Covid hospital in devastating footage

1626207481

00:28

Wally The Walrus gets own pontoon built to discourage his ‘vandalism’

1626197816

More News

01:11

Moment hungry alligator gobbles frog while blocking traffic in Texas flood

1626198670

00:36

Presenter takes the knee on live TV in support of England football team

1626187188

00:28

Driver abandons car as heavy floods hit London

1626181018

02:27

Cattle lowered to cheering crowds ahead of Eid celebrations in Pakistan

1626176637

More News

00:00

Watch live as MPs debate proposed changes to international aid budget

1626177618

00:36

Fuel tanker crashes and explodes on Michigan highway

1626169383

00:58

Tory minister dodges questions over Tyrone Mings calling out Priti Patel

1626170503

00:39

London roads underwater after torrential rain causes flooding

1626114210

More News

01:33

Looting and destruction as deadly unrest sweeps South Africa after Zuma jailing

1626163028

00:50

River of mud pours down street in India after cloudburst triggers flash flood

1626112789

01:00

Inmates climb onto roof of Sydney prison during riots as smoke billows around them

1626104927

00:41

Boris Johnson dodges question about taking the knee after England players suffer abuse

1626109756

More News

00:00

Watch in full: Elon Musk testifies over Tesla’s SolarCity deal

1626091425

00:33

Boris Johnson tells racists who abused England team to 'crawl back under a rock'

1626108482

00:52

Boris Johnson warns lockdown lifting does not mean life is going back to normal

1626107065

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki leads White House briefing

1626106662

More News

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid give Covid lockdown update

1626105674

00:53

Headcam captures stunning wingsuit jump in the Swiss Alps

1626093417

01:02

Novak Djokovic’s Career Milestones

1626093800

01:17

Thousands of Cubans take to streets in rare anti-government protests

1626094156

More News

00:44

Richard Branson says space is 'experience of a lifetime' aboard Virgin Galactic vessel

1626085436

00:28

Passengers made to put hands up over ‘security threat’ on American Airlines flight

1625917832

00:00

Watch live as Biden signs executive order to promote competition in US economy

1625852969

00:30

Deadly blaze rips through Bangladesh factory

1625851871

US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1626456799

00:53

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits network live on air

1626455519

00:36

Family rescued from car roof during rapid-moving flood in Arizona

1626347279

01:21

Olivia Rodrigo urges 'all communities' to get vaccine in White House statement

1626282686

More US News

00:00

Watch in full as Olivia Rodrigo appears at White House press briefing

1626280450

01:31

Wildfire raging near Yosemite National Park burns some 9,500 acres

1626274427

02:59

Roy Moore tried, and failed, to sue Sacha Baron Cohen over this clip

1626275040

00:28

Passengers made to put hands up over ‘security threat’ on American Airlines flight

1625917832

More US News

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

00:44

Kidnapped 6-year-old girl rescued by police in harrowing bodycam footage

1625773593

00:21

Drivers dodge fallen boulders on California freeway after earthquake

1625828237

00:56

Miami authorities remove large piece of rubble from building collapse

1624811179

More US News

00:40

Trump tells supporters ‘We will never back down’

1624789091

01:53

Key moments from Derek Chauvin sentencing

1624656585

00:50

‘What were you thinking?’: Terrence Floyd addresses Chauvin in court

1624648677

00:30

Moment 10-year-old rescued from collapsed Florida apartment building

1624658451

More US News

00:54

Miami building collapse: Dogs help with search effort after deadly incident

1624610965

01:02

Valedictorian’s mic cut off during speech about coming out

1624633321

00:28

Capitol rioter attacks police officers as crowd chant ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’ in new footage

1624528522

01:01

Shocking new video shows Capitol rioter charging police with flagpole

1624021098

More US News

02:03

Over 900 Wyoming toads released into wild in biggest ever release of species

1624011099

00:44

Nevada wildfire forces evacuations

1623958086

00:57

Family of ducks waddle through Brooklyn, stopping off at bagel shop

1624023063

00:00

Watch in full: Joe Biden holds Nato summit press conference

1623695672

More US News

00:15

Mugger punches woman and steals her phone in brazen daylight robbery

1623653147

02:32

Group stranded on inflatable flamingo rescued by US coast guard

1623167984

01:24

Biden ‘not taking advice from Trump’ on border, White House says

1623187596

00:38

Kamala Harris tells undocumented migrants in Guatemala: ‘Do not come to US’

1623166578

More US News

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

01:15

Protestors take to the street in Minneapolis after deadly police shooting

1622811446

00:30

Mob dances on cop car after officers break up house party

1621931505

00:22

Adorable moment skateboarder averts potential wipeout by scooping up little boy

1621935312

More US News

00:50

Cops wrestle writhing alligator found on Mississippi lawn

1621871276

00:30

Wildfire gets dangerously close to California TV station

1621632470

00:49

Bodycam video shows shackled Ronald Greene being ordered to stay facedown during arrest.mp4

1621631881

00:46

Brawl erupts between pro-Palestinian activists and Jewish diners in Los Angeles

1621618921

More US News

01:07

Virginia police officer lifts car to save trapped woman

1621532161

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

1621010474

01:13

New York mayor de Blasio eats Shake Shack during Covid briefing

1620935577

00:56

Joe Biden chokes up when asked how son Beau would judge first 100 days of presidency

1620889073

More US News

01:15

Paul Gosar describes Capitol insurrectionists as ‘peaceful patriots’

1620854591

00:45

Trump official refuses to say if he discussed overturning election

1620848052

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden speaks about Covid vaccine effort

1620850391

00:28

White House won’t say if Colonial paid ransom over DarkSide hacking demands

1620717329

More US News

00:45

Stacey Abrams slams Republican 'big lie' of voter fraud

1620561751

02:10

Elon Musk jokes about Dogecoin on SNL

1620545023

01:43

AOC shares 'day in the life' video from New York vaccine event

1620471238

01:54

Biden claims April jobs report is ‘rebuttal’ to idea Americans don’t want to work

1620415453

More US News

01:09

Jen Psaki moves on after Newsmax reporter pushes Wuhan conspiracy theories

1620414086

00:48

Moment police officer crashes car during drag race

1620317272

00:35

Mitch McConnell says '100 per cent' of his focus is on stopping Biden

1620326493

00:36

Jill Biden surprises teacher of the year during TV interview

1620325416

More US News

00:19

White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

1620157983

01:19

Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July

1620155495

00:31

Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

1620030753

00:33

Bernie Sanders says US has 'moral responsibility' to waive vaccine patents

1620053601

More US News

00:31

Biden interrupted by chants of ‘end detentions now’ at Georgia rally

1619769606

00:35

MSNBC host attacks West Virginia governor over transgender law

1619812069

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

00:27

Mike Pence criticises Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

1619799110

More US News

00:35

Michael Cohen says Rudy Giuliani will be 'thrown under the bus' next

1619732818

00:27

Doug Emhoff seen blowing kisses to Kamala during joint session

1619731198

04:42

Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress

1619669989

00:45

'America is not a racist country', says Republican senator Tim Scott

1619666601

More US News

00:31

Biden tells transgender Americans 'Your president has your back'

1619662254

00:59

GOP legislator confronted for suggesting there is 'good side' to slavery

1619623750

00:58

White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

1619560259

00:45

Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

1619559957

More US News

00:49

Vandal shatters glass at synagogue in New York

1619557518

00:47

Tucker Carlson says kids wearing masks is ‘child abuse’ in anti-mask rant

1619507204

00:28

Authorities said they wouldn’t be ‘f***ing bullied’ into releasing Andrew Brown bodycam video

1619505576

00:53

New York governor says he won't resign even if Attorney General's investigation shows misconduct

1619474025

More US News

01:16

DOJ announces investigation into Louisville police after Breonna Taylor killing

1619473401

00:52

Chauvin prosecutor says he felt 'a little bad’ for the killer police officer

1619442762

01:03

Arizona lawmaker demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in voting rights debate

1619126588

00:20

Crowds take part in inaugural Josh Swain fight

1619340519

More US News

00:47

It's exactly a year since Trump suggested using bleach to treat Covid

1619188733

01:01

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches crewed mission to ISS

1619173797

01:00

Lincoln Project attack ad says ‘everyone’ calls Trump ‘old’ and ‘impotent’

1619107648

00:55

Mike Lindell rants against Facebook fact checker Alan Duke

1619107924

More US News

02:18

Stacey Abrams lists new Georgia voting bill provisions she objects to

1619094795

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

03:57

Key moments from the Derek Chauvin murder trial

1619019920

01:54

'What's right is right': Minnesota crowd reacts to Chauvin verdict

1619024407

More US News

02:48

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all murder charges

1618953485

01:22

Floyd's murder 'ripped the blinders off' systemic racism in US, says Biden

1618993064

00:52

Trump considering 2024 presidential run

1618902048

00:39

Mike Lindell pranked on live TV by fake Trump caller

1618864625

More US News

02:22

Elderly dementia patient violently arrested in Colorado

1618558200

00:40

Moment reckless driver jumps opening drawbridge

1618555087

00:54

Newly released body cam footage shows the shooting of Adam Toledo

1618521847

01:16

Derek Chauvin refuses to testify in George Floyd murder trial

1618503607

More US News

00:55

Pelosi shoots down Democratic bill to expand Supreme Court

1618502710

00:32

Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing third Covid wave

1618497709

02:49

Biden announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

1618436405

01:23

Cardiologist says police killed George Floyd

1618263339

More US News

03:16

Black Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police officer

1618128576

01:08

Matt Gaetz claims support of Trump and Taylor Greene after sex trafficking allegations

1618063669

00:53

Joe Biden comments on passing of Prince Philip

1618041711

01:40

Prince Philip death: Mourners gather at Windsor Castle

1617982923

Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

More Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

More Behind The Headlines

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

More Behind The Headlines

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

More Behind The Headlines

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

More Behind The Headlines

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

More Behind The Headlines

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

More Behind The Headlines

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

01:01

Lionel Messi 'agrees 50% pay cut' to stay at Barcelona

1626429987

00:53

Euro 2020: Aerial view of Saka's shot shows loneliness of missing a penalty

1626272567

01:43

England shouldn’t host World Cup until issues are solved, Anton Ferdinand says

1626262358

04:32

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters take the knee at Marcus Rashford mural

1626256283

More Sport

01:42

Tokyo 2020: Protesters call for Olympics to be cancelled amid pandemic

1626174160

00:26

England fans get into the spirit at London train stations ahead of Euro 2020 final

1626015110

00:33

Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for subdued unveiling ceremony

1625840504

00:37

Jose Mourinho interrupts Roma press conference to rip down window panel

1625828637

More Sport

01:13

Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be held without spectators as Japan issues state of emergency

1625817011

00:50

Cristiano Ronaldo vacations on $7m yacht after crashing out of Euro 2020

1625667464

03:29

Tokyo 2020: Sport climbing to make debut at Olympic Games

1625561799

00:40

Euro 2020: ‘Psychic’ sausage dog predicts outcome of opening game

1623418560

More Sport

00:57

Tokyo 2020: All you need to know ahead of the Olympic Games

1625038244

01:59

Sergio Ramos: Spain star’s impressive career at Real Madrid in numbers

1624978917

00:59

NBA legend Charles Barkley struggles to turn his phone off on live TV

1624964964

00:28

Predicting pigs back England over Germany for last-16 clash

1624918402

More Sport

01:20

Wimbledon 2021: What to expect as the new-look championships return

1624867716

01:34

Wimbledon in numbers: Expected 2021 attendance and the most exciting records

1624867044

00:29

Fan's cardboard banner causes huge Tour de France crash

1624719662

00:59

Mo Farah misses out on Olympics after falling short of 10,000m qualifying time

1624714843

More Sport

01:00

John Cena WWE return: Hollywood star confirms he will ‘definitely’ be back

1624634824

00:26

Olympics: Transgender athlete CeCe Telfer not allowed to compete in US trials

1624630627

01:08

UEFA confirm away goals rule will be scrapped in European club football next season

1624611292

01:03

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal star equals international goalscoring record at Euro 2020

1624541009

More Sport

00:27

Major League Baseball player pulls down pants during substance check

1624484327

00:42

Cricketer hits a six... and smashes his own car window

1624355038

01:33

Tour de France in numbers

1624349636

00:00

Gareth Southgate gives press conference ahead of England vs Czech Republic

1624296789

More Sport

01:20

Tokyo Olympics cap crowds at 10,000

1624283281

00:32

Ecstatic Wales fans in Cardiff celebrate 2-0 Euros win over Turkey

1623918079

00:23

‘Water!’ Cristiano Ronaldo angrily removes coke bottles at press conference

1623746033

00:58

Denmark did not want to play after Eriksen collapse, says Schmeichel

1623668399

More Sport

01:16

Manager Steve Clarke looks ahead to Scotland versus Czech Republic Euro game

1623668619

00:14

Fans chant in support of Christian Eriksen after footballer collapsed on pitch

1623664347

05:32

How Denmark team doctor saved Christian Eriksen’s life

1623593620

00:38

England fans boo team before being drowned out by cheers at Euro 2020

1623589879

More Sport

00:51

England national anthem rings out ahead of Euro 2020 clash with Croatia

1623589639

01:40

'We need you': England football asks fans for support in emotional video

1623581244

01:13

BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment

1623529280

00:17

‘Chris, Chris…I love you’: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate

1623526659

More Sport

01:41

Football world reacts after Christian Eriksen collapses at Euro 2020

1623523710

00:32

Denmark vs Finland resumes after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

1623521350

00:44

Fans chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ after player’s collapse at Euro 2020

1623521280

00:50

Sven Goran-Eriksson’s interview disrupted by calls from persistent Lembit Opik

1623153674

More Sport

01:19

Rio Ferdinand hits out at ‘ignorant’ fans who boo players taking the knee

1623141322

00:53

Jake Paul supports brother Logan during fight with Floyd Mayweather

1623074540

01:22

Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's Jordan Henderson Euros inclusion criticism

1623057769

00:54

Gareth Southgate vows England players will continue taking knee after more boos

1623053517

More Sport

00:28

Logan Paul reacts to his fight against Floyd Mayweather

1623049914

00:27

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face-off in final press conference ahead of boxing match

1622801758

00:24

Partick Thistle announce new signing with hilarious mash-up video

1622733467

01:06

Gareth Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee

1622702189

More Sport

01:12

Cows invade cricket pitch and bring match to a halt

1622647768

00:37

Serena Williams wishes she could give Naomi Osaka ‘hug’ amid French Open controversy

1622538115

00:22

Fan throws popcorn at NBA star Russell Westbrook as he leaves court

1622184813

01:21

Manchester United must use Europa League pain to rebuild, Solksjaer says

1622105185

More Sport

00:42

Unai Emery explains importance of Villarreal’s Europa League victory over Manchester United

1622105124

00:52

‘Devastated’ Man United fans react after Europa League final loss

1622105421

00:00

Watch in full: Ole Gunnar Solskjær holds press conference ahead of Europa League final

1621953095

00:42

Brooks Koepka can’t mask disdain towards Bryson DeChambeau

1621935270

More Sport

01:21

Chelsea and Leicester will go head to head in the 140th FA Cup final at Wembley

1621072794

00:24

Jake Paul gets tattoo of Floyd Mayweather’s hat

1620381783

00:20

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul scuffle at press conference for Logan Paul fight

1620337778

03:03

2021 British and Irish Lions squad revealed

1620306480

More Sport

00:39

Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans after ESL debacle

1620201601

02:24

Trailer released for Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

1620158637

00:30

Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares

1619964369

00:28

Tyson Fury calls Eddie Hearn an ‘absolute w*****’

1619529008

More Sport

00:41

Brendan Rodgers responds to Tottenham speculation

1619524555

00:55

LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

1619361496

01:24

Simone Biles announces partnership with Athleta

1619198296

00:41

Spurs need to win trophies to keep Harry Kane, says Woodgate

1619189626

More Sport

00:31

Chelsea fans react as club withdraws from Super League

1619189862

00:43

Mikel Arteta: ‘We want to listen to fans’ over Super League

1619188373

02:27

Liverpool owner apologises to fans over Super League plan

1618989366

00:53

European Super League all about the money, says Harry Redknapp

1618836115

More Sport

00:46

Boris Johnson vows to block European Super League

1618832270

00:59

Gary Neville condemns plans for European Super League

1618816566

01:03

Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League

1618814837

00:23

‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada

1618394963

More Sport

00:40

Sun rises over Aintree ahead of Grand National

1618050523

01:02

Mourinho interrupts presser to pay tribute to Prince Philip

1617975067

00:34

Solskjaer explains Luke Shaw half-time substitution in Man Utd win

1617964048

01:33

Rugby player develops device to track head trauma

1617869981

More Sport

00:41

Jurgen Klopp accuses referee of having ‘personal’ issue with Sadio Mane

1617792841

00:51

Dustin Johnson talks up timely form ahead of Masters defence

1617789938

02:19:44

Extreme E: Watch round 2 of Desert X Prix qualifying live

1617457320

00:40

Tributes left to Yeovil captain Lee Collins

1617450824

More Sport

00:42

Extreme E: Claudia Hurtgen crashes during Desert X Prix qualifying

1617435981

01:10:39

Watch live as soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on equal pay

1616599791

00:46

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Man Utd loss to Leicester in FA Cup

1616428678

00:37

Pep Guardiola: What Manchester City have achieved in the last four months is incredible

1616426489

More Sport

01:28

Maggie Alphonsi hails prospect of women’s Lions team as a game-changer

1616419727

01:27

Brendan Rodgers 'delighted' with win over Man Utd in FA Cup

1616419389

00:36

Joe Hart apologises for ‘job done’ social media post after Europa League exit

1616162815

01:04

Mikel Arteta hits out at international fixtures- 'It becomes really dangerous'

1616065502

More Sport

01:07

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid- Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea

1616065464

00:43

Sabine Schmitz attempts to drive transit van around Nurburgring in 2004 Top Gear episode

1615973594

01:17

Klopp ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Liverpool’s ‘dirty three points’ at Wolves

1615907537

00:48

Bristol Bears' Max Lahiff gives entertaining pre-match interview

1615827154

Tokyo Olympics

03:43

Covid-19 restrictions tighten ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games

1626433225

01:32

Olympics: Tokyo residents worried about Covid-19 ahead of the Games

1626433542

01:12

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes to put on their own medals to prevent spread of Covid-19

1626431611

01:06

Tokyo 2020: Novak Djokovic confirms he will compete at Olympics

1626431112

More Tokyo Olympics

01:37

Olympics: Simone Biles and the US gymnastics team arrive in Tokyo

1626431211

02:27

Olympics Executive Director insists 'no spectators the right decision' in Tokyo

1626431402

Football Highlights

01:04

Deschamps: 'No one in France squad blames Mbappe'

1624932641

01:48

Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed

1623074755

01:10

Deschamps focused on France not Portugal

1624419748

01:22

Erling Haaland's rise to superstardom

1624353267

More Football Highlights

01:11

Sergio Ramos: 'The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid'

1623939342

01:28

Behind the scenes: Barcelona's new kit 2021/22 reveal

1623837457

00:35

Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle at press conference following Ronaldo’s Coca Cola stunt

1623838452

01:11

Cristiano Ronaldo on a possible move to Man United or PSG

1623687867

More Football Highlights

01:16

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's top three goals in LaLiga

1623667945

00:32

Diogo Jota: 'There's no extra pressure for being the champions'

1623664321

01:10

Wijnaldum ready for fresh challenge after completing PSG move

1623346751

01:32

Luka Modrić's Top Five Spurs Goals

1567780516

More Football Highlights

01:43

Marcus Thuram’s best goals for Gladbach

1611586761

02:29

All Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020-21 Serie A and Coppa Italia goals

1623236614

00:31

João Cancelo on Busquets testing positive for Covid after Portugal vs Spain

1623148668

01:36

Azpilicueta on winning the Champions League and returning to the Spanish national team

1622800258

More Football Highlights

01:32

Arsenal Women's best moments of 2020-21

1622709789

00:37

Carlo Ancelotti has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach

1622573153

01:30

Eric Garcia rejoins FC Barcelona

1622531077

01:32

Sergio Agüero: 'I think Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona'

1622493232

More Football Highlights

01:15

Joan Laporta: 'The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done'

1622208841

00:50

Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph

1622074783

01:39

Sylvinho's first training session as Corinthians boss

1621989672

00:32

Luka Modrić extends contract until 2022

1621934752

More Football Highlights

01:18

Zinedine Zidane: 'I congratulate my players because they've given it their all'

1621774400

01:26

Van Dijk on recovery and playing in front of fans next season

1621443600

01:20

Real Madrid begin preparations for the final game of the LaLiga

1621438625

04:01

Exclusive: Angel Di Maria looks back on his best PSG assists

1621352812

More Football Highlights

01:02

Scott Brown's unforgettable Celtic career

1621420527

01:16

Klopp on Alisson goal: 'If Giroud scores this goal, everyone calls it world class'

1621182184

01:28

FC Barcelona Women celebrate Champions League win vs Chelsea

1621202429

00:30

Karamoko Dembele's first senior goal for Celtic

1620905485

More Football Highlights

01:28

Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Serie A goals

1620908275

01:27

Pep Guardiola's Premier League hat-trick

1620750645

01:16

Pep Guardiola: Premier League is toughest league by far

1620785584

01:15

Jadon Sancho's best DFB Cup moments

1620029118

More Football Highlights

03:25

Neymar Jr extends his contract with PSG

1620478244

01:05

Behind the scenes: Villarreal celebrate reaching first-ever European final

1620379294

00:52

Chelsea’s classic strikes against Manchester City

1609489800

01:10

Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League

1574439598

More Football Highlights

00:40

Harry Kane's first Premier League goal

1617778492

01:35

Ederson’s incredible passing range

1616918154

01:30

Pitchside: Brilliant Trossard helps Brighton thrash Newcastle

1616420469

01:22

Mason Mount's rise through Chelsea's ranks

1619099336

More Football Highlights

01:26

Leeds United’s classic goals vs Manchester United

1619194682

Premier League

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

More Premier League

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

More Premier League

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

More Premier League

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

More Premier League

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

More Premier League

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

More Premier League

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

More Premier League

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

More Premier League

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

More Premier League

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

More Premier League

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

More Premier League

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

More Premier League

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

More Premier League

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

More Premier League

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

More Premier League

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

More Premier League

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

More Premier League

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

More Premier League

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

More Premier League

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

More Premier League

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

More Premier League

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

More Premier League

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

01:30

Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale

1621439546

More Premier League

00:52

Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters

1621350752

01:02

Klopp on Mo Salah and race for top four

1621346063

01:05

Pitchside: Welbeck fires home vs West Ham

1621341192

01:29

Behind the scenes: Arsenal train before facing Crystal Palace

1621327170

Champions League

01:09

The first European Cup triumph

1623491464

01:28

César Azpilicueta proud to captain Chelsea, hails N'Golo Kanté

1622340237

01:19

Tuchel: I'm speechless, it's for my parents, family and kids

1622329095

00:57

Pep on UCL final: 'We will work to comeback one day'

1622328551

More Champions League

01:08

Chelsea fans celebrate winning the Champions League

1622324093

01:55

Manchester City and Chelsea fans sing in the streets of Portugal ahead of UCL final

1622275571

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622274110

00:48

Manchester City train ahead of first Champions League final

1622204399

More Champions League

01:05

Real Madrid captured the club's sixth European Cup crown in 1966

1620726172

02:03

Thomas Tuchel on personal sacrifices, and final against Manchester City

1620266605

01:31

Zinedine Zidane: 'I’m proud of my players and now we have to think about LaLiga'

1620256822

01:13

Pochettino: 'I am so proud of the players'

1620203981

More Champions League

01:33

Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and mentality ahead of Real Madrid

1620187790

01:23

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City reaching Champions League Final: 'We did it!'

1620185152

01:44

Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid is ready for the clash against Chelsea

1620165941

01:20

Toni Kroos: 'We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea'

1620161613

More Champions League

01:17

Zinedine Zidane: 'We've got this far thanks to our hard work'

1620160170

00:55

Verratti: 'We have to give the maximum'

1620118770

Culture

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

01:14

Dani Dyer packs for holiday just hours after boyfriend is jailed for fraud

1626364520

01:38

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD improvements and new features

1626362970

01:34

Lea Seydoux drops out of Cannes after testing positive for Covid

1626339021

More Culture

00:21

Loki season 2 announced in end credits of last episode as fans go wild

1626270579

00:49

Brian May devastated after 'stinking' sewage floods London home

1626271144

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

01:20

Ted Lasso breaks Emmy Award nomination record set by Glee

1626263112

More Culture

01:02

Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for billboard featuring Borat

1626251595

11:19

Star Wars: The top 10 unscripted moments from film franchise

1626196309

01:44

Milan’s La Scala ballet performs free show at historic swimming pool

1626192308

00:00

Watch live as Emmy Award nominations announced

1626191014

More Culture

00:55

Super Mario 64 video game cartridge sells for record $1.5 million

1626187956

00:57

Harry Redknapp makes cameo in EastEnders

1625910444

00:55

Baddiel and Skinner perform ‘Three Lions’ on The Last Leg

1625919350

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

More Culture

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

00:35

Ringo Starr celebrates 81st birthday with message of 'peace and love'

1625813713

00:55

Dalai Lama portrait made of Rubik’s Cubes fetches $550,000 at auction

1625679071

00:35

Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'

1625664086

More Culture

01:33

Bruce Springsteen's daughter set to compete in Olympics

1625588570

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

00:18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL

1616917991

01:15

Casts of faces of 850 transgender people to be displayed in Trafalgar Square

1625569068

More Culture

00:38

Ed Sheeran phoned by government to check he is quarantining during interview

1625555606

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

More Culture

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:10

Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship rejected by judge

1625151461

01:01

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are finally married

1625142918

01:41

‘I wish I had done more’: Quentin Tarantino on Harvey Weinstein allegations

1625139599

More Culture

02:32

Britney Spears conservatorship: Jamie Lynn Spears says she is ‘so proud’ of her sister

1624953654

01:15

Ricky Gervais to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

1624633000

01:21

Will Smith reveals details of his memoir hitting bookshelves in November

1624617056

02:43

Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall quits group after controversially praising right-wing author

1624611149

More Culture

00:28

Cher joins TikTok to deliver Pride message

1624560950

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

00:20

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ movie trailer released

1624521867

00:00

Watch live as Britney Spears fans gather near LA court amid conservatorship hearing

1624478872

More Culture

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

00:36

M&S claim new lingerie range was inspired by George Floyd's death

1624445143

00:55

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet French President Emmanuel Macron

1624391587

More Culture

00:48

'You f***ed up music': T-Pain says Usher comment led to four year depression

1624359492

01:25

Naga Munchetty recalls traumatic coil fitting

1624315722

00:27

Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with 'Sk8er Boi' Tony Hawk collab

1624310621

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

More Culture

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

01:10

Twins engaged to same man say they will ‘share’ babies

1624018013

00:40

Australian news hosts left in hysterics when reporting on Jeff Bezos's rocket

1624017360

More Culture

00:48

Elizabeth Olsen says Jessica Chastain rescued Naomi Watts from security guard

1624010462

00:40

Britney Spears says she has 'no idea' if she'll perform again

1624010317

00:32

Coldplay perform hit songs against stunning NYC backdrop after Covid restrictions lifted

1624005582

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

More Culture

00:45

The cast of Friends do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

1623921324

00:00

Watch live as Harvey Weinstein argues against extradition to California

1623779672

00:47

Adele pays tribute to Grenfell fire victims in rare video

1623753287

01:14

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu

1623739793

More Culture

02:43

Trailer for Netflix series Sweet Tooth

1623672928

00:39

Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee

1623660950

01:10

Recreated Iron Age roundhouse gutted by devastating fire overnight

1623512865

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

More Culture

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

01:00

Trailer for Love Island 2021

1623240031

00:28

Michael Douglas confused for daughter’s grandfather

1623224786

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

More Culture

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

00:37

Richard Ayoade and Steve Pemberton swear at Bafta TV Awards

1623053187

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

More Culture

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

00:50

Happy birthday McLOVIN: Superbad character would turn 40 today

1622732141

01:10

Harry Potter Flagship Store to Open in NYC

1622642473

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Culture

00:36

American says that Australian KFC is much better than US

1622550941

00:49

James Corden doesn't know if Carpool Karaoke will be allowed to return

1622543515

00:42

Watchmen depicts 1921 Tulsa race massacre

1622535464

00:37

Dita Von Teese revealed to be Beetroot on The Masked Dancer

1622533187

More Culture

00:36

John Barrowman thanks fans for their support

1622530857

00:59

Cineworld allows gamers to play on the big screen

1622205903

00:29

Cindy Crawford models Ross's leather pants from Friends

1622145670

00:23

Amazon create AmaZen mindfulness pods for employees

1622143366

More Culture

00:29

TikToker creates scarily realistic Tom Cruise deepfakes

1622131078

00:30

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow perform duet of ‘Smelly Cat’ during Friends reunion

1622110121

00:33

Friends Reunion: Cast quizzed on what Chandler did for a living

1622112961

00:34

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had off-screen romance

1622107648

More Culture

00:31

David Schwimmer says he ‘doesn’t remember’ classic Friends episode

1622108365

00:34

Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow admits she’s ‘mortified’ with performance on show

1622106713

00:48

Friends star Matthew Perry reveals live audience fear, saying ‘I felt I was gonna die’

1622104316

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

More Culture

00:40

Friends: Painful on-set accident led to superstitious 'huddle' before each episode

1622103929

00:24

Friends cast reveal mystery of disappearing beam from Monica’s apartment

1622102484

01:00

Matt LeBlanc explains how drunken incident night before Friends audition won him Joey role

1622102041

00:24

Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry thought classic Friends episode was ‘stupid’

1622100998

More Culture

10:58

Top 10 anime you didn’t know existed (but need in your life)

1622035791

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

01:48

Jimmy Kimmel tears into Ted Cruz on late-night show

1622027160

02:11

Last Night in Soho: Mind-bending trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy psychological horror is released

1621967841

Binge or Bin

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

More Binge or Bin

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

More Binge or Bin

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

More Binge or Bin

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

More Binge or Bin

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

More Binge or Bin

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

More Binge or Bin

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

More Music Box

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

More Music Box

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

Lifestyle

00:57

Footage of Charles and Diana’s wedding restored in new never-before-seen documentary

1626358058

01:11

Meghan Markle working on new Netflix animated series, 'Pearl'

1626342420

03:33

Prince Charles may deny his brother Duke of Edinburgh title

1626336658

01:48

Heartwarming moment lion cubs meet father for first time

1626303177

More Lifestyle

01:05

The Chelsea Pensioners advise to 'push off politely' in fraud awareness campaign

1626255868

01:14

Baby hippopotamus born in zoo spends his days swimming and lounging in the sun

1626261840

02:30

Cyclist rides through breathtaking glacier cave in Switzerland

1626194326

00:58

Cryptocurrency wallet that will make owning Bitcoin 'mainstream' to be developed

1626193308

More Lifestyle

00:29

Skydiver’s parachute gets tangled 3,500ft above ground

1626189211

01:06

Jeweller makes necklaces and rings from teeth of dead loved ones

1626096867

01:32

Man with microchip implants opens doors with wave of hand

1625850597

01:03

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter walks Paris couture runway

1625845909

More Lifestyle

00:55

World’s deepest pool featuring ‘sunken city' opens in Dubai

1625843006

00:35

Remembering when a London ice rink let pets cool down due to heatwave

1625832279

01:02

Giant lifelike 3D cat on Tokyo billboard meows at dazzled passersby

1625739214

00:42

Incredible chess influencer beats Union Square hustler

1625651808

More Lifestyle

01:17

Hilarious moment mischievous dog falls through garden hedge caught on CCTV

1625489755

02:04

Waiter carries ‘insane’ amount of plates to serve multiple customers at once

1625481146

01:08

Time-lapse drone footage turns sheep into moving work of art

1625475336

02:05

Women face sanitary pad shortage as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens

1625324333

More Lifestyle

01:17

Public get their first glimpses of new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace

1625247103

02:27

Hundreds of royal fans gather as Princess Diana statue unveiled

1625165267

00:52

Moment Princess Diana statue unveiled by Harry and William at Kensington Palace

1625149253

00:30

Prince William and Harry arrive smiling ahead of unveiling of Princess Diana statue

1625148663

More Lifestyle

00:00

Watch as Princess Diana’s statue unveiled at Kensington Palace with William and Harry in attendance

1625145299

00:00

Watch live outside Kensington Palace ahead of Diana statue unveiling

1625131131

03:11

Princess Diana: Key moments from her life

1625125257

00:50

Adorable labrador jumps into pool in California for heatwave relief

1625066841

More Lifestyle

01:20

Scientists create weight-loss device that locks people’s mouths shut

1625061727

00:21

Specially-trained dog uses toilet like a human when her owners aren’t around

1625056622

01:12

Laura Whitmore says she will take her baby to work with her on Love Island in Spain

1625057923

00:25

Prince George makes first public appearance of the year at England vs Germany match

1625036263

More Lifestyle

01:44

Ford Escort Prince Charles bought Princess Diana fetches £52,640 at auction

1624979479

02:42

Sweet moments Royal Navy daddy surprises his daughter after returning home from sea

1624898234

05:03

Dancer who was shot 9 times finds fame on TikTok with inspiring wheelchair performances

1624916654

00:36

Adorable monkey jumps into elderly woman’s bed for a cuddle

1624898522

More Lifestyle

01:00

Prince William sips Irn Bru as Queen looks on during Scotland tour

1624898879

05:24

Man has over 30 procedures on his face in quest to look like a real-life Ken doll

1624891841

01:05

The reason Kate Middleton could miss Princess Diana statue unveiling

1624715468

00:25

Meet Bandit, the cat who loves to swim

1624694208

More Lifestyle

01:02

Astronaut's timelapses show stunning views of Earth from space

1624640481

01:02

Valedictorian’s mic cut off during speech about coming out

1624633321

01:06

Windows 11 reveal: Six things to know about new Microsoft system

1624628070

02:25

Pilot draws huge smiley face in sky full of balloons above Bristol

1624626159

More Lifestyle

01:04

'Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston says she and ex Brad Pitt are ‘buddies’

1624618011

01:13

Bacteria can change shape in order to increase antibiotic resistance

1624576553

01:01

Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a golden tongue

1624575710

00:13

Tense moment hero dad rescues daughter from angry pitbull

1624571343

More Lifestyle

00:00

Watch live as Strawberry Supermoon shines over Istanbul

1624558253

02:00

Bilingual toddler seamlessly switches between English and sign language to describe day at zoo

1624550665

00:30

Rampaging cockerel chases shocked mum and five-year-old son round garden

1624529507

00:20

Amazon driver delivers packages in town devastated by tornado

1624473321

More Lifestyle

00:31

Adorable dog sings along as owner plays piano

1624391947

00:59

Sheep has massive woolly coat sheared off

1624372054

01:00

Elderly people fully vaccinated in Spain party at care home's music festival

1624107772

00:58

Newborn baby wows family with thick head of hair

1624028994

More Lifestyle

01:12

Kate Middleton launches Centre for Early Childhood

1624018416

00:42

Palatial 7-bedroom San Francisco mansion with bay views sold for record $43.5m

1623945236

03:05

Mother mouse raises orphaned baby mice as her own

1623936026

00:57

Mum shares sweet story of big brother saving up to buy a PlayStation for his sibling

1623928275

More Lifestyle

00:54

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal romantic reunion with steamy kiss

1623863654

00:26

Bride scores home run playing rounders in 24kg Pakistani wedding dress

1623838182

00:39

Australian prime minister tells Queen she was ‘quite the hit’ at G7 summit

1623836166

00:31

Brazen dog throws rat snake around to fight reptile off in owner's garage

1623831437

More Lifestyle

01:01

Fast food packaging accounts for '88% of world's coastline litter'

1623772244

01:08

Dog breeds that have gained the most in popularity in last 20 years

1623771059

00:29

Moment mum catches baseball one-handed from the stands while holding her baby

1623672895

01:04

Giant ‘blinking’ star spotted in the Milky Way by astronomers

1623430143

More Lifestyle

00:15

Duchess of Cambridge tells reporter she 'can't wait' to meet baby Lilibet

1623419390

00:09

Skater's ollie over a flight of stairs ends in near-miss

1623409572

00:59

Queen marks Prince Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him

1623316079

00:53

Take a look inside a Mars impact crater

1623313874

More Lifestyle

00:37

Overwhelmed restaurant worker suffers ‘panic attack’ in viral video

1623245281

00:10

Tornado chaser nearly struck by lightning in Oklahoma

1623238000

00:10

Cat’s lungs expand in medical students’ experiment

1623064939

01:15

Harry and Meghan announce birth of daughter Lilibet Diana

1623055643

More Lifestyle

00:58

Piers Morgan rails against ‘cancel culture’ on ‘60 Minutes Australia'

1622800002

00:59

Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask

1622731182

00:48

Capuchin monkey plays with car navigation system

1622709797

01:22

Nutritionists have one piece of advice if you are running to lose weight

1622641891

More Lifestyle

01:00

These shoes developed for the visually impaired vibrate when objects are in the way

1622643949

01:31

Louisiana man builds ingenious mousetrap - and it works

1622622680

01:14

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency reward credit cards

1622568896

00:51

Five foods you should never give your dog

1622561760

More Lifestyle

00:36

Swimmers enjoy world’s first transparent ‘sky pool’ 35 metres above ground in London

1622557409

00:34

Kate Middleton wears pink ‘princess dress’ to meet young cancer patient

1622206492

00:47

Disastrous gender reveal creates confusion over baby's identity

1622195046

00:55

Expert explains signs that a couple will break up

1622149776

More Lifestyle

00:58

William and Kate take Prince Philip’s Land Rover to drive-in cinema event

1622113665

00:52

Rare ‘dancing’ lemurs arrive at Chester Zoo

1622127603

00:38

Jillian Michaels addresses Lizzo controversy

1622126239

00:27

Golden Retriever pup runs again after surviving deadly parasite

1622120112

More Lifestyle

01:41

Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed

1622115502

00:28

Deer spotted swimming across Devon river

1622058825

00:56

Friends cast open up about ‘no hook-up’ policy on set

1622031479

00:35

Bees working together to remove Fanta lid in viral video

1622029669

More Lifestyle

00:30

Little boy asks Kate Middleton: 'Are you a prince?'

1622028649

00:42

Baby giraffe discovers own shadow

1621947946

00:38

‘It’s hurting my ears!’ Prince William jokes as Kate attempts to DJ on Scotland tour

1621938676

00:22

Adorable moment skateboarder averts potential wipeout by scooping up little boy

1621935312

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884