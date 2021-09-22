A flotilla of fishing boats has sailed up the River Thames to outside the Houses of Parliament to protest what they see as a lack of protection from the government happening in the oceans.

The group is angry about a lack of support that they were promised post-Brexit, and say that the same problems of industrial fishing in the Channel persist.

The protest was organised by Greenpeace UK, and included banners such as “no fish no future” and “get ocean protection done”.