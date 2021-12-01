Pod of killer whales surround diver's boat

A pod of killer whales surrounded a boat full of divers, seconds after a tour guide warned them they’re “not guaranteed to see orcas”.

Rahel Linder was on the fourth day of her trip to the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador in November when she hopped on a diving tour around the surrounding Pacific Ocean.

Perfectly-timed footage captures tour guide Juan warning the group he “can’t guarantee all of you will see the orcas” seconds before two of the apex predators breach less than a metre away from the Zodiac boats.

