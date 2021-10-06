A makeshift animal shelter in La Palma is housing hundreds of displaced pets following the eruption of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano.

More than 140 dogs, 70 cats, goats and sheep have been taken in by the shelter already.

Some animals come from families who were evacuated and unable to take their pets with them, while police and rescuers have dropped off others.

Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes after the initial eruption on 19 September and the active volcano has continued to spew lava in the weeks since.