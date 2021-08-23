Lightning struck the One World Trade Center building in New York as tropical storm Henri approached the US northeast.

Footage from across the river captures the moment two bolts of lightning hit the spire of the iconic Manhatten landmark on 21 August.

Henri later made landfall on Rhode Island, flooding areas as far south-west as New Jersey before pelting Pennsylvania with more wet weather.

It has now dropped to tropical depression status, but still left hundreds of thousands of homes in the region without power, while also causing floods that left some stranded in their vehicles on the road.