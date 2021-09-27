Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she wants to spend an extra £28 billion on green initiatives if Labour is elected to lead the next government in a key speech at the party’s conference in Brighton.

Reeves said she wanted to become Britain’s “first green chancellor” as she outlined an ambitious plan to improve the UK’s use of renewable technologies such as wind and solar.

Under the proposed spending plans outlined by the Labour MP on Monday (27 September), the £28 billion pledged to tackle the climate crisis would exceed that outlined by previous shadow chancellor John McDonnell.